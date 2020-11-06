27 suspected bandits, kidnappers paraded in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command on Thursday paraded 27 suspected bandits, kidnappers and armed robbers, who were recently arrested in the state.

One of the suspects paraded was a 30-year-old man, Idi Dila, suspected to be one of the bandits who recently launched an attack on Diskuru and Kadsau villages of the state, where no fewer than 12 people were killed.

According to the police, Dila, who hails from Mumunu village, Faskari Local Government Area of the state, was arrested on Sunday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, who paraded the suspects at the police headquarters in Katsina, said Dila was arrested at Sheme on his way to Faskari, adding that he was said to be a member of a notorious gang of bandits of Melaya Alhaji Gandu of Munhaye Forest in the Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Also paraded was a 26-year-old suspect, Sani Bayi, said to be one of the bandits operating on the fringes of Rugu forest.

Bayi told reporters that he had taken part in several operations at Ruma, Gwamra, and Katoge villages, all in the council.

The police spokesman said all the suspects would be prosecuted after completion of the investigation.

“The Katsina State Police Command, under the leadership of CP Sanusi Buba, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Katsina is rid of criminals,” Isah said.

