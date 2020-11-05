27,000 IDPs return home as Katsina shuts down camps

Katsina State government has shut down all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps across the state and 27,000 have returned to their homes.

The state Commissioner for Youths, Sports and Social Development, Sani Aliyu Danlami made this known to journalists on Wednesday, saying the camps include: Dandume, Faskari, Safana, Batsari, Jibia, and Batagarawa in Katsina metropolis.

“Over 8000 IDPs were returned home from Dandume camp, Over 7000 from Faskari camp, 4000 from Batsari and others from Jibiya.

“In total, we have returned over 27,000 IDPs to their homes across the state and today in Katsina state, there is not a single person in our IDPs camps,” he said.

Danlami said the state government had provided security and assisted the displaced persons with necessary logistics and food items.

