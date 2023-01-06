27,753 new voter’s cards collected in Borno – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Borno State said on Friday only 27,753 new Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) have been collected in the state.

The INEC Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, Shuaibu Ibrahim, who disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Maiduguri, said the commission supplied 132,750 new PVCs to the state.

He said: “So far, only 27,753 cards were issued out of the 132,750 new PVCs received as at January 5, 2023.

READ ALSO: Borno is 90% safe for elections to take place – Zulum

“Also, out of the 76,677 replacement/transfer cards received by the state, only 19,209 were collected.

“As for the 151,047 old PVCs, a total of 39,429 had been collected leaving a balance of 111,618.

“We have started distribution of PVCs at ward levels. The exercise started today (Friday) and will last for 10 days.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now