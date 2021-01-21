28 feared dead in Iraq’s blasts

At least 28 people were feared dead and 73 others injured as a twin suicide blast ripped through a crowded market in Bagdad, Iraq’s capital in Thursday.

However, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack occurred as Iraqi security forces pursued two suicide bombers who detonated their explosives in the market near Tayaran Square, according to military spokesman, Yahya Rasool.

The last deadly suicide blast in the Iraqi capital took place in January 2018, also at Tayaran Square, killing at least 27 people.

Iraq’s Health Ministry announced all of its hospitals in the capital were mobilized to treat the wounded.

The suicide bombings marked the first in three years to target Baghdad’s bustling commercial area.

