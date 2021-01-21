International Latest

28 feared dead in Iraq’s blasts

January 21, 2021
28 feared dead in Iraq’s blasts
By Ripples Nigeria

At least 28 people were feared dead and 73 others injured as a twin suicide blast ripped through a crowded market in Bagdad, Iraq’s capital in Thursday.

However, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack occurred as Iraqi security forces pursued two suicide bombers who detonated their explosives in the market near Tayaran Square, according to military spokesman, Yahya Rasool.

Read also: Senior ISIS commander captured in Iraq

The last deadly suicide blast in the Iraqi capital took place in January 2018, also at Tayaran Square, killing at least 27 people.

Iraq’s Health Ministry announced all of its hospitals in the capital were mobilized to treat the wounded.

The suicide bombings marked the first in three years to target Baghdad’s bustling commercial area.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */