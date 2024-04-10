28-year-old man killed in Bayelsa cult clash

The Bayelsa State police command on Wednesday confirmed the death of 28-year-old Victor Namabebe in a cult clash in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Musa Mohammed, told journalists in Yenagoa that rival cult groups, Greenlanders and the Bobos, clashed on Tuesday night at Amarata, a suburb of Yenagoa.

Mohammed said the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at a hospital morgue in Yenagoa.

He said: “At about 9:00 p.m., on Tuesday, one Chief Emmanuel Namabebe reported at the A Division of the Nigeria Police that his 28-year-old son, Victor Namabebe, was found dead at Amarata area of the state capital.

“Police personnel from the A Division mobilised to the area and found the victim.

“Upon examination, he was found with various grievous injuries to the head.”

