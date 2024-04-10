Metro
28-year-old man killed in Bayelsa cult clash
The Bayelsa State police command on Wednesday confirmed the death of 28-year-old Victor Namabebe in a cult clash in the state.
The command’s spokesman, Musa Mohammed, told journalists in Yenagoa that rival cult groups, Greenlanders and the Bobos, clashed on Tuesday night at Amarata, a suburb of Yenagoa.
Mohammed said the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at a hospital morgue in Yenagoa.
READ ALSO: Fire destroys goods, property worth millions of Naira in Bayelsa
He said: “At about 9:00 p.m., on Tuesday, one Chief Emmanuel Namabebe reported at the A Division of the Nigeria Police that his 28-year-old son, Victor Namabebe, was found dead at Amarata area of the state capital.
“Police personnel from the A Division mobilised to the area and found the victim.
“Upon examination, he was found with various grievous injuries to the head.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...