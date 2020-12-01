281 fresh COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s caseload to 67,838. Deaths, recoveries updated

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 281 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 12 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,176 as at Tuesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 67,838.

Meanwhile, 63,430 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (123), FCT (64), Kaduna (38), Imo (15), Rivers (11), Plateau (8), Ogun (5), Bayelsa (4), Kwara (4), Bauchi (3), Edo (3), Kano (2), and Osun (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 67,838.

“Discharged: 63,430 AND Deaths: 1,176.”

