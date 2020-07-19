29 detainees reportedly escape from Abia police station

At least 29 suspected criminals reportedly escaped from the Central Police Station in Umuahia North local government area of Abia State on Saturday night.

However, 20 of the suspects have been rearrested while nine others are on the run.

Police sources told journalists on Sunday the suspects tricked the cell guard to open the cell for them before carrying out their plan.

He said: “The suspects pretended to have been pressed and asked to use the restrooms.

“They briefed the cell guard to assist them, not knowing they had sinister motive.

“The cell guard innocently opened the cell to hand water to the suspects.

“As the guard opened the cell door, the suspects, pushed it against him, overpowered the guard and fled.”

The spokesman of the Abia State Police Command, Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident.

He urged members of the public to be on the lookout for the fleeing suspects and report to the nearest police station.

The command’s spokesman assured that the fleeing suspects would be rearrested and prosecuted.

