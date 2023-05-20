Metro
29-yr-old arrested for defiling 7-yr-old stepdaughter in Ekiti
A 29-year-old man, Sogo Onilearo has been arrested by operatives of the Ekiti State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps {NSCDC} for allegedly defiling his 7-year-old stepdaughter.
According to the spokesman of the NSCDC in Ekiti State, Tolu Afolabi, the suspect allegedly raped the girl in Aisegba Ekiti.
Afolabi, in a press statement on Friday in Ado-Ekiti, said Onilearo had canal knowledge of the girl and injured her private part in the process.
He further stated that the command had arrested two people, Femi Musa and Ilya Syrajudeen, for alleged stealing, burglary and conspiracy, adding that the suspects were arrested by officers of the Counter Terrorism Unit at different locations in Ado Ekiti.
The NSCDC spokesman said Musa was arrested with some kilogrammes of hard drugs and substances suspected to be cannabis sativa in the Oshodi axis of Ado Ekiti, while Surajudeen was caught in a poultry farm stealing wires and other properties.
All the suspects would be prosecuted after full investigation, Afolabi added.
