2Baba poses question to those who consider him a threat

‘African Queen’ crooner Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known in music circles as 2Baba, has taken to social media to address those who consider him a threat.

The multiple award-winning musician who shared a video post on his official Instagram page questioned those who consider him a threat just because he chooses to do things his own way.

‘’There is something I want to ask. I am in my house, arrange my things the way I want them, my principles, my laws, my house..I am not close to your street or your house …Please how am I a threat to you?” 2Baba asked in his video post.

After declaring his divorce from his former wife, Annie Macaulay, and his engagement to his new girlfriend, Natasha Osawaru, the musician has made headlines this year.

Recall that in the month of January, 2face confirmed his divorce from his wife, Annie, and also refuted speculation that his account was taken over by hackers.

2face clarified that his announcement was authentic and also sent best wishes to his fans.

“Nobody hacked my account; na me talk wetin I talk,” 2face said while confirming the news directly.

Annie, who has two daughters for the multiple award-winning musician, later dropped the name ‘Idibia’ from her Instagram page, and reintroduced herself as ‘Macaulay.’

“To my family, to my friends who came through for me, the support system I have now, all my amazing family here and all over the world. God bless you for the outpouring of love. I appreciate every single one of you, and I do not take any of it for granted. May the universe continue to be in your favour. God bless you all. Lots of love. Annie Uwana Macaulay,” Annie wrote on her Instagram page.

