2face addresses missing persons report by his mother, family

Nigerian music icon Innocent Ujah Idibia has sarcastically addressed his missing persons report to security agencies, which was made by his mother.

Recall that his mother, Rose Idibia, claimed in a video that he had been enchanted by Ms. Osawaru, the deputy majority leader of the Edo State House of Assembly.

Mrs. Idibia also claimed that when the ‘African Queen’ crooner proposed to the 30-year-old lawmaker, he was not acting rationally and begged her to let him go.

READ ALSO: 2face spotted at Edo Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja with Natasha Osawuru

However, things took a sharp turn when the singer’s family, through their lawyer, Wilson Anuge, petitioned the State Security Services (SSS) to declare him missing.

2face, who has been sighted in public on multiple occasions since the missing person’s report, addressed the controversy while performing at a recent comedy gig.

Speaking sarcastically, 2face said, “Allegedly I have been missing. Allegedly I have been kidnapped. So as we come Acapella show, this show is to generate money for the kidnappers to release me.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now