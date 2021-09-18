Entertainment
2Face celebrates wife, Annie Idibia weeks after allegation of infidelity
Nigerian music superstar, Innocent Idibia aka 2Face, has celebrated his wife, Annie Idibia, several weeks after she accused him of infidelity on social media.
The Nollywood actress had last month accused 2Face of staying in the house of one of his “baby mamas” during a recent trip to the United States.
The singer, who marked his 46th birthday on Saturday, acknowledged in a post on his Instagram page that he is not without mistakes.
READ ALSO: 2Face Idibia speaks on ongoing family conflict
The “African Queen” crooner thanked his wife for always staying loyal despite the recent uproar.
He wrote: “I know I’m not without mistakes neither I’m I perfect but we keep learning and working and striving to become the best version of ourselves. It is well. HAPPY NEW YEAR TO ME.
“MAY THE ALMIGHTY GUIDE ALL OF US AND PROTECT OUR HOMES.”
