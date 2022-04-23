2Face Idibia regrets lack of quality time with children

Afrobeats icon, Innocent ‘2Face’ Idibia, has expressed regrets over his inability to spend quality time with his children.

The singer stated this after watching a video of Portuguese soccer superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, with his family.

In the video, Ronaldo revealed how he spent some moments with his father who died in 2005.

The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner was only 20 years at the time of his father’s death.

Sir Alex Ferguson, who Ronaldo’s coach at Manchester United during the period, said he admonished the Portuguese skipper to go ahead and spend time with his father despite the team having several important games to play at the time.

Ferguson noted in the video that “family will always come ahead of any football club.”

An emotional 2Face, who reacted to the video on social media, expressed unhappiness over his inability to spend enough time with his children.

He wrote: I have lost so many precious time with all my kids and I can’t rewind. I’m so sad about that. So this is truly a wake-up call for me as a father.”

