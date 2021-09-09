Entertainment
2Face Idibia speaks on ongoing family conflict
Veteran Nigerian recording artiste, Innocent Idibia better known as 2Face has addressed the ongoing conundrum in his family.
In a statement published on his social media platform, Instagram on Wednesday night, the music icon admonished members of his family to settle their conflict internally.
TuFace also specifically appealed to members of his extended family and supporters to back off his personal life.
“I admit that bringing our personal issues to social media was not cool but I will not sit back and watch everyone have a free for all battle in the name of love and solidarity,” he wrote.
Read also: 2Face, Annie Idibia marriage may hit the rock over alleged infidelity
“None of us is perfect.
“I would like to urge our families and supporters to stop the madness and the public to please respect our privacy and our kids.”
“Let us deal with our issues internally. I take God beg una.”
Recall a couple of days ago, 2Face’s wife, Annie Idibia took to her Instagram page to allege that her husband is still romantically involved with one of his baby mamas, Pero Adeniyi.
She also stated that she is not loved by members of 2Face’s family.
