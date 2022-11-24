Entertainment
2Face Idibia speaks on relationships, red flags to look out for
Veteran Nigerian musician, Innocent “2Face” Idibia has taken to his Instagram stories to write about what his followers should look out for prior to going into a relationship.
According to the father of seven, most people have developed various methodologies to hide most of their ‘red flags’, hence, their prospective partners are unaware of their discrepancies. Red flags in this context refer to some of the flaws and heinous attributes humans possess and could be dangerous.
In a post shared on his Instastories, the singer stated that some people have mastered the art of hiding their red flags from their partners.
The ‘True Love’ crooner said the words genuine people use in winning their partner’s love, are the same players use in winning others over.
He went on to advise people not to allow circumstances to make them push love away.
Read what he wrote below.
“Na the same similar words and actions way the genuine person go use win your heart, the player sef go use.”
He continued:
“Some people have mastered the art of hiding red flags.
So, therefore, never allow it to depress U and never allow it to make U push love away.”
The award-winning musician concluded, “There’s nothing wrong with U.”
