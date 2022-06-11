2Face, Waje, others entertain youths at Lagos mega concert

Nigerian entertainers including Innocent Idibia aka 2Face, Aituaje Iruobe also known as Waje and Teniola Apata on Saturday thrilled Nigerians at the Youth Vote Count Mega Concert held in Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The concert was put together by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Yiaga Africa, and the European Union to inform, entertain and empower youths ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Other artistes at the event were Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe aka Kiss Daniel, Folarin Falana alias Falz, Debo Adedayo aka Mr. Macaroni and Omawumi Megbele better known as Omawumi.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje; and other members of the commission were also at the concert.

A video of Waje’s performance at the event was shared on Twitter via the INEC official page.

The video was captioned:”@OfficialWaje using her power #VOICE to entertain the mammoth youth who turned up for the ongoing #YouthVoteCount2 in Lagos.”

Omawumi also thrilled the crowd as she performed her popular hit track, “If You Ask Me.”

INEC wrote on its official page: “Na who you go ask if you no register to VOTE. @Omawumi using her strong VOICE to encourage the Mammoth Youth to get registered to VOTE at the ongoing #YouthVoteCount2 in Lagos.”

Na who you go ask if you no register to VOTE.@Omawumi using her strong VOICE to encourage the Monmouth Youth to get registered to VOTE at the ongoing #YouthVoteCount2 in Lagos. YourVoteMustCount🗳@YIAGA @EUinNigeria @EU_SDGN pic.twitter.com/hB0RADs2qf — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) June 11, 2022

