2Pac’s step father, Mutulu Shakur, to regain freedom, after 35 years in prison

Mutulu Shakur, the stepfather of late American rapper, 2 PAC Shakur will be released from prison after spending almost 35 years behind bars.

Shakur will be released on parole on December 16 so he can spend his concluding days on earth with members of his family and friends.

The U.S. Parole Commission in October granted a request to release Shakur, an activist and holistic health care advocate, now 72, according to court documents obtained by NBC News. The decision to grant parole was made public on Thursday.

Shakur has several health issues, most notably stage-3 multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that can affect the bones and kidneys. He is being held at a Federal Medical Center in Lexington, a prison in Kentucky for incarcerated people who require care.

Shakur has been incarcerated for decades stemming from a 1988 conviction for leading a group of revolutionaries in a string of armed robberies in New York and Connecticut, including one that left three people dead.

Additionally, majority of his supporters believe him to be a “political prisoner,” arguing that authorities wanted to make an example of him because of his activism.

