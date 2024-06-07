$3.3bn deal: Afrexim Bank disburses another $925 million to Nigeria

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has disbursed an additional $925 million to the federal government of Nigeria under the syndicated $3.3 billion crude oil-backed prepayment facility sponsored by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

The latest disbursement brings the total current funded facility to $3.175 billion.

In December 2023, the project received funded commitments totaling US$2.25 million while the $925 million accordion arrangement raises the total amount disbursed to $3.175 billion.

The latest disbursement ($925 million) was raised from a consortium of crude oil off-taker lenders including but not limited to the Oando Group and Sahara Energy Resource Limited.

Commenting on the disbursement, Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, said:

“The milestone achieved thus far, on this facility, demonstrates the Bank’s capabilities in performing its role as a crucial development partner for Africa. It reaffirms our commitment to assisting our member states in their efforts to achieve economic growth and stability. This funding will greatly support the attainment of Nigeria’s short and long-term economic development priorities.”

READ ALSO:Fidelity Bank signs $40m AFREXIM Bank deal with JohnVents for cocoa export

He described the original facility as ‘a landmark’ for being the largest crude oil-backed facility in Nigeria and one of the largest syndicated debts raised in Africa, adding that the closure of the first accordion demonstrated the existence of positive market appetite for well-structured commodities-backed instruments.

On his part, Mele Kyari, Group CEO, NNPC Limited commended Afreximbank Management and team for for what he said was their investment philosophy and active interest in co-creation of prosperity.

“The successful disbursement of the first accordion under project Gazelle and its interest in funding viable and strategic projects is a clear indication of investors’ confidence in NNPCL and Nigeria’s growth aspirations,” said Mr. Kyari.

He further assured Afreximbank and all investing communities of NNPCL’s resolve to continue to grow the nation’s hydrocarbon resources and strengthen its partnerships across the oil and gas value chain locally, and globally.

It would be recalled that Afreximbank acted as Mandated Lead Arranger, Technical and Modelling Bank, Bookrunner, Facility Agent, Offshore Account Bank, Intercreditor Agent and Collateral Agent for the transaction which is expected to provide further support for Nigeria’s macroeconomic stability and long-term economic growth while enhancing the country’s industrialisation and trade development efforts.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now