3 Abuja varsity students in court for alleged certificate forgery

Police on Tuesday arraigned three students of the University of Abuja at the Federal Capital Territory Magistrate Court over alleged forgery of their National Examinations Council (NECO) certificates to gain admission into the institution.

The students – Theresa Effiong, Solomon Victor and Abdulkabir Mohammad – pleaded not guilty to the one count of forgery preferred against them.

The presiding Magistrate, Idayat Olaide, granted them bail in the sum of N200,000 each, with one surety in like sum. She also ordered the surety must not be lower than a grade level 8 civil servant.

According to her, the security must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court.

The First Information Report (FIR) read by the clerk of the court to the suspects, stated that the alleged offence is in breach of Section 364 of the Penal Code.

The FIR states: “Forgery is contrary to Section 364 of Penal Code. On the October, 18, 2019, the Registrar of the University of Abuja laid a complaint before the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja, for investigation.

“It revealed that you, Theresa Effiong, with June 2017 NECO certificate number 501569013, Solomon Victor with June 2017 NECO number 10506512111 and Abdulkabir Mohammad with June 2012 NECO number 105016543; that these certificates upon which you gained admission or sought admission into the University of Abuja are forged certificates.

“You are thereby suspected to have committed the above offence.”

The court was also informed that a fourth suspect, Adama Yakubu, who allegedly committed the same offence, could not make it to the court for arraignment.

The case was adjourned till April 23 for the commencement of trial.

