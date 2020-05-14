Latest Metro

3 men survive ghastly auto accident after container fell on car they were travelling in

May 14, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Three yet-to-be identified men are now thanking their stars after they survived a ghastly road accident when a container carrying goods fell on the car they were all travelling in.

Reports say the scene of accident which happened at Liverpool in Apapa, Lagos, which showed the mangled car which the container fell on was captured in a video shared by a social media user.

In the video, the social media user was heard saying “Who says God is not alive? Who says God doesn’t do miracles?”…

The three men who were involved in the accident were also spotted in the video as they were left speechless by the accident and their survival.

