3 NDLEA officers shot during Abuja raid

Three officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have been hospitalised with gunshot wounds following an attack by hoodlums during a raid in Abuja.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said in statement on Friday the officers were attacked at the Jahi area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

He added that the incident occurred during a raid on an uncompleted building at the NNPC area of Jahi, following intelligence and surveillance reports.

Items recovered in the operation include 74 bottles of codeine, 10 litres of codeine syrup, 48 grammes of tramadol 225mg, 4.9 kilogrammes of skunk, and five Android phones.

The spokesman noted that as the team exited the location, they came under gunfire.

Babafemi said: “Three officers sustained gunshot injuries—one in the rib, and two others in the back and leg.

“They were first stabilised at the Police Clinic in Garki Area 1, before being moved to the National Hospital, Abuja, for further treatment.

“The NDLEA Chairman, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), expressed gratitude to the Police Clinic staff for their swift response.

“He also thanked the Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital for personally overseeing the officers’ treatment after being contacted.”

