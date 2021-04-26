 3 policemen guarding expatriates in Enugu arrested for losing AK-47 rifles to hoodlums | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

3 policemen guarding expatriates in Enugu arrested for losing AK-47 rifles to hoodlums

Published

2 hours ago

on

Three policemen have been arrested by the Enugu State Police Command for losing their AK-47 service rifles to hoodlums during a an attack in the Uzo-Uwani local government area of the state.

Confirming the arrest of the officers on Sunday, the state Police Commissioner, CP Mohammed Aliyu, said the policemen were attached to expatriates working at Ada Rice Farm in the Adani community when gunmen invaded the farm and disarmed them, taking away their rifles with fully loaded magazines.

Read also: IPOB/ESN RAID: Gunmen kill four soldiers, two policemen in suspected retaliatory attack in Rivers

Aliyu added that the affected officers will face orderly room trial to explain their roles in the incident and the circumstances that led to their being disarmed by the hoodlums.

“The policemen are currently under investigation and will face an orderly room trial to determine their culpability or otherwise in the incidence ” Aliyu said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations1 day ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 days ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 days ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports56 mins ago

SportsBusiness: Usman pockets $1.5m after Masvidal win; Nadal, Man City also richer after triumphs

The ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman reportedly pocketed a whooping $1.5million for defeating Jorge Masvidal in their UFC 261 welterweight fight...
Sports14 hours ago

Onuachu, Dessers win Belgian Cup with Genk

Super Eagles duo of Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers won the Belgian Cup with Genk after they emerged winners in...
Sports17 hours ago

Nadal beats Tsitsipas to win 12th Barcelona Open title

Rafael Nadal has emerged as the champion of the 2021 Barcelona Open after seeing off Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final...
Sports18 hours ago

Man City beat Spurs to win Carabao Cup for fourth straight season

Manchester City have successfully defended the Carabao Cup title for the third consecutive time after beating Tottenham Hotspur in the...
Sports19 hours ago

Chukwueze scores but Barcelona beat Villarreal to move level with Madrid

Super Eagles forward, Samuel Chukwueze was on target for Villarreal in their 2-1 home defeat to Barcelona in the La...

Latest Tech News

Latest2 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Latest3 days ago

Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
Latest4 days ago

USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
Latest4 days ago

Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators

The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Tech5 days ago

Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare

E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...
Latest5 days ago

Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian agrictech startup,...