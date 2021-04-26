3 policemen guarding expatriates in Enugu arrested for losing AK-47 rifles to hoodlums | Ripples Nigeria

Three policemen have been arrested by the Enugu State Police Command for losing their AK-47 service rifles to hoodlums during a an attack in the Uzo-Uwani local government area of the state.

Confirming the arrest of the officers on Sunday, the state Police Commissioner, CP Mohammed Aliyu, said the policemen were attached to expatriates working at Ada Rice Farm in the Adani community when gunmen invaded the farm and disarmed them, taking away their rifles with fully loaded magazines.

Read also: IPOB/ESN RAID: Gunmen kill four soldiers, two policemen in suspected retaliatory attack in Rivers

Aliyu added that the affected officers will face orderly room trial to explain their roles in the incident and the circumstances that led to their being disarmed by the hoodlums.

“The policemen are currently under investigation and will face an orderly room trial to determine their culpability or otherwise in the incidence ” Aliyu said.

Join the conversation

Opinions