30 Biafra supporters arrested, detained in Lokoja -Lawyer alleges

Lawyer to Nnamdi Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor has said that 30 Biafra supporters on their way from Abuja after observing the court proceeding of the IPOB leader, were arrested and detained in Lokoja, Kogi State by the Nigerian military.

Ejiofor who stated this on Wednesday during an interview on Arise TV called for their immediate release.

