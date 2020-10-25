30 hoodlums arrested in Plateau over attack on Dogara’s house (Photos)

30 suspected hoodlums have been arrested by men of the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) over the attack and looting of the residence of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara on Sunday.

The suspects, 13 males and 17 females were paraded before reporters at the OPSH headquarters in Jos by the Commander, Major General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo.

The hoodlums had broke into Dogara’s house located at Lamingo near Jos Teaching Hospital about 10 am on Sunday, October 25, attacking his brother before ransacking the entire premises.

READ ALSO: Residents loot warehouse, cart away COVID-19 palliatives in Plateau

According to reports, some people living within the vicinity of the house were also molested while valuables were carted away.

Items recovered from the hoodlums included 5 grinding machines, 3 grinding machine heads, 2 unassembled Keke NAPEP, 1 Keke NAPEP engine, and one bundle of clothing material.

Join the conversation

Opinions