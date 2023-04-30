30 killed, farmlands, properties destroyed in two weeks by militia herdsmen in Plateau, group claims

A youth group in Plateau State under the aegies of Coalition of Plateau State Indigenous Youths, have raised the alarm following the alleged killing of over 30 people in various parts of the state.

They claimed many farmlands, homes and properties worth millions of naira has also been destroyed by suspected Fulani militia in two weeks of intense attacks and violence unleashed on the natives.

The Coalition, at a press conference held in Jos on Saturday, enumerated the series of attacks in various communities in planning coordinated attacks and killings in Mangu, Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Jos South and Bassa LGAs of the State and called on the government and security agencies to be proactive in dealing with the menace which has once again reared its ugly head after a period of relative peace.

While addressing newsmen at the briefing, Chairman of Council, Comrade Lot Sunday Adas, said the “motive of the attackers was largely to disrupt farming activities, economic livelihoods, displace population and grab lands in the affected communities.”

“It has come to the notice of the coalition that Fulani militias have resumed and are also planning coordinated attacks and killings in Mangu, Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Jos South and Bassa LGAs of Plateau State,” Adas said.

“These attacks are orchestrated largely to disrupt farming activities, economic livelihoods, displace population and grab lands in these communities.

“From April 15, 2023, to date, our people have been killed, properties worth millions of Naira destroyed, while others have been displaced from their ancestral homes.”

While giving a breakdown of the attacks and killings, Adas said:

“In Mangu LGA, Murish, Mai-tumbi and Jwak villages were attacked on the 15th and 16th of April, 2023, and four people were killed.

“A mining site in Mangor was attacked and five people were killed on the 12th April, 2023.

“Also, in Barkin Ladi LGA, NTV village, two people were ambushed and killed on the 17th April 2023.

Read Also:24 killed in Taraba herdsmen-farmers clash

“In Rawuru, one person was ambushed and killed on the 22nd April, 2023. In Tapo of Heipang, four people were killed on April 23rd, 2023. Also Heipang-Kwi road (Chit), two people were ambushed and killed on the 27th April, 2023.

“In Riyom LGA, in Wereng, it was a case of massive and willful destruction of farmlands on the 22nd of April, 2023.

“In Kuru Station of Wereng, two people were killed on the 23rd April, 2023. In Rim-Bachi road, three people were ambushed and 2 fatally injured on the 23rd April, 2023.

“In Jol, it was also a case of willful destruction of farmlands on a massive scale and one person was ambushed, robbed of his motorcycle and abducted on the 24th and 25th April, 2023, respectively.

“Further attacks in Riyom LGA were in Wereng Camp-Darwat road where two clergies were ambushed and one fatally injured on the 24th April, 2023. In Gako-Rim, just as one person was killed on the 26th April, 2023.

“In Jos South LGA, in Turu (Farin Lamba), six people were killed and one injured on the 25th April, 2023.

“For Bokkos LGA, in Marish, three people were attacked and killed.

“The aforementioned attacks are in addition to the many attacks that have taken place in several villages in Bokkos, Riyom and Bassa LGAs.”

The youth group further accused the State security outfit, Operation Safe Haven of selective justice and wrongful arrest of victims instead of the perpetrators of the attacks.

“It is our collective resolve operatives of Operation Safe Haven should desist from ironical and wrongful arrest of victims rather than offenders as in the case of Kuru Station of Wereng in Riyom LGA, where two people were wrongfully arrested having themselves suffered crops destruction by the Fulani herders.

“That all state actors who are charged with the statutory responsibility of guaranteeing the security of lives and properties to rise up to the call of their duty without compromise, fear or favour and forestall any further loss of life and property in and around the general area.

“That all villages and hamlets should initiate immediate measures that would guarantee the security of their lives and properties, and work in synergy with neighboring communities in order to contend with the Fulani onslaughts.

“That Mr. Jatau Yakubu Kachai of Kuru station in Riyom LGA who was wrongfully arrested and continuously detained by Operation Safe Haven at its headquarters in Jos be immediately released unconditionally,” he added.

