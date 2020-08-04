30 Nigerians stranded in Lebanon rescued, awaiting evacuation —NIDCOM

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) said on Tuesday 30 Nigerians, who were trafficked and left stranded in Lebanon, had been rescued.

The commission said in a statement issued by a staff in its Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit, Gabriel Odu, that the rescued persons were among the 150 victims of trafficking awaiting evacuation to Nigeria.

NiDCOM said the victims were rescued after they were seen on video appealing to the Federal Government and well-meaning Nigerians to come to their aid.

According to the commission, the stranded citizens had been relocated to a more conducive apartment.

The statement read: “They will be part of 150 others to be evacuated to Nigeria after they were trafficked and left stranded in Lebanon.

“The Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Houssam Diab, disclosed the evacuation plans when the Management of NIDCOM, led by the Secretary, Dr. Sule Bassi, visited that country’s mission in Abuja.”

He said the 150 girls would be returned home in batches with the first group of 110 people leaving Beirut for Lagos on August 12.

The second batch is expected to arrive in Abuja on August 16.

“The diplomat commended efforts of the Lebanese Community and the Oyo State government who is sponsoring the return of 55 of the girls,” it added.

