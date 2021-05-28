30 university lecturers killed by COVID-19 – ASUU | Ripples Nigeria

The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, said on Friday, at least 30 university lecturers were killed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ASUU President stated this in his valedictory speech at the union’s 21st National Delegates conference held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

Ogunyemi, who was elected the ASUU chief in 2018, leaves office on Sunday.

He said: “In line with the provisions of our Constitution, we are here to review our activities in the last three years with a view to charting a new course at this critical juncture of our national life.

“As a point of departure, we must place on record that COVID-19 did not spare our campuses. Many of our infected members had had to combat the pandemic attack with resources from colleagues and other people of goodwill because their salaries and emoluments, as well as the union’s check-off deductions, were withheld by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation over the rejection of the discredited Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

“Our other comrades suffered the same fate in the hands of overzealous State University Vice-Chancellors and Visitors. As a matter of fact, we lost at least 30.

“In the last three years, ASUU has enjoyed tremendous goodwill from quarters too numerous to mention.”

