30-year-old Romeo Oriogun wins Nigeria Prize for Literature, pockets $100,000

A 30-year-old poet, Oluwasegun Romeo Oriogun, has won the 2022 Nigeria Prize for Literature with his poetry collection, “Nomad.”

Oriogun defeated two other finalists – Su’eddie Vershima Agema for Memory and the Call of Water and Saddiq Dzukogi for Your Crib, My Qibla – to win the coveted prize.

The Nigeria Literature Prize is a biennial award sponsored by the Nigeria Liquefied and Natural Gas (NLNG) to honour the literary erudition of Nigerian authors.

It has rotated among the genres of fiction, poetry, drama, and children’s literature since its launch in 2004.

This year’s award, which was for poetry, considered books published in the last four years.

In a post on Twitter shortly after his announcement on Friday, Oriogun expressed his gratitude to other contenders.

He wrote: “It feels so weird to be in this moment. I don’t know what to say other than I am grateful to the judges for finding ‘Nomad’ worthy of the 2022 Nigeria Prize for Literature. I’m grateful to @SaddiqDzukogi & @Sueddieagema for this journey & for many more.”

