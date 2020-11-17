Latest Metro

30-year-old trader allegedly rapes neighbour’s 14-year-old daughter

November 17, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A 30-year-old trader, Onyendu Eze, has been arraigned at an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court, on Tuesday, for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl.

It was learnt that the girl (name withheld) was his neighbour’s daughter.

Eze who is a resident of Agege area, Lagos, was alleged to have lured the girl into his room, where he had canal knowledge of her.

According to the prosecutor, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, the incident occurred in September at the defendant’s residence.

“He called the girl into his room, bolted the door, forcefully removed her clothes and had sexual intercourse with her.

“The girl raised the alarm after he eventually opened the door.

“The matter was reported to the police, leading to the arrest of the defendant,” Ogunleye narrated.

He added that the defilement violates Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 and is punishable with life imprisonment.

Ogunleye was directed by the magistrate, Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take the defendant’s plea, to duplicate the file and send it to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

The case was adjourned to Dec. 8 for hearing.

Kubeinje however, directed that the suspect be remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos

