30-yr-old teacher sentenced to 28 months in prison for stealing N28,000

A 30-year-old teacher, Thomas Joshua has been sentenced to 28 months in prison by an Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos for stealing N28,000 belonging to one Ibrahim Saidu.

The judge, Mallam Lawal Suleiman, while delivering judgment on Tuesday, after Joshua pleaded guilty, sentenced him for breach of trust and theft.

Read also: Man gets one month in prison for stealing plantain

Suleiman however gave an option of fine of N10,000 on each count, while also ordering him to pay N10,000 as compensation to the complainant, Saidu.

According to the judge, the sentence would serve as a deterrent to those who might want to indulge in such criminal acts of stealing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Ibrahim Gokwat had earlier told the court that the case was reported at the Mista Ali Police station on Aug. 16 by Saidu.

According to Gokwat, Joshua was given a phone to keep by the complainant but he removed the sim card and withdrew N28,000 from the complainant’s bank account without his consent, adding that the offence committed was contrary to the provisions of sections 297 and 272 of the Penal Code of Plateau State.

Join the conversation

Opinions