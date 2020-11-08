300 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 64,090. 1,154 deaths, 59,910 recoveries also recorded

Nigeria on Sunday recorded 300 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the cases were recorded in five states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at 1,154 as at Sunday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 64,090.

Meanwhile, 59,910 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (255), FCT (27), Oyo (10), Kaduna (5), Ondo (2), and Kano (1).

The NCDC said: “64,090 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 59,910 AND Deaths: 1,154.”

