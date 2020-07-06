300 Nigerians to return from Canada Friday

The Nigeria High Commission in Canada said it had concluded plans to evacuate Nigerians stranded in the country back home Friday.

The mission said in a statement issued in Ottawa Monday that Portuguese airline and Euro Atlantic Airways had been chosen for the evacuation exercise.

At least 300 stranded Nigerians in Canada had signified willingness to be evacuated home following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the North American nation.

READ ALSO: Canada denies Air Peace landing rights to evacuate Nigerians

The first evacuation flight earlier scheduled for May 14 was cancelled after Canadian authorities denied overflight and landing permits to Air Peace, the Nigerian carrier initially chosen for the operation.

The high commission said Air Peace was denied the permits due to safety concerns, as it was its first attempt to fly the route.

The Federal Government had evacuated at least 2,000 Nigerians from different parts of the world back home since countries imposed travel restrictions to check the COVID-19 pandemic.

Join the conversation

Opinions