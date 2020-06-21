300 UAE returnees test negative for COVID-19

The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said on Sunday 300 Nigerians who returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last week tested negative for COVID-19 before leaving the Middle Eastern nation.
Dabiri-Erewa, who disclosed this on her Twitter handle, however, added that the returnees would be tested again at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) government facility while on a 14-day compulsory self-isolation.
READ ALSO: Another batch of 300 Nigerians return from UAE
The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 had last week announced that passengers arriving or returning to Nigeria must have tested negative for COVID-19 before departing their resident country.
