International
31 killed as torrential rainfall hits Mumbai
At least 31 people have been killed as torrential rainfall swept through Mumbai, India’s financial capital on Sunday night, triggering landslides that crushed cars and houses while leaving neighborhoods devastated.
According to Satya Pradhan, India’s National Disaster Response Force Director General, 21 people died in the Chembur suburb, in India’s western state of Maharashtra, while 10 people were killed in the suburb of Vikhroli.
He added that rescue efforts continued through the night, with workers digging through mud and debris to find survivors.
Mumbai’s water supply was also affected after a purification complex was flooded, as thunderstorms and extremely heavy rainfall continued in isolated places.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sadness at the incident and offered his condolences to the families of those killed.
READ ALSO: Indian police arrest three Nigerians for defrauding woman of N219m
“Saddened by the loss of lives due to wall collapses in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai.
“In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families,” Modi wrote on Twitter on Monday.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....