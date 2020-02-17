31 political parties get respite, as Court stops INEC from deregistering them

The Federal High Court In Abuja, on Monday stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from deregistering 31 political parties.
The order, handed down by Justice Anwuli Chikere, noted that the political parties had a legal right which must be protected, since the electoral body did not oppose their application.
The political parties are amongst the 74 INEC had recently deregistered.
More details coming…
