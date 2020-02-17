Latest Politics Top Stories

31 political parties get respite, as Court stops INEC from deregistering them

February 17, 2020
After 2019 election experience, INEC harps on need for electoral reforms
By Ripples Nigeria

The Federal High Court In Abuja, on Monday stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from deregistering 31 political parties.

The order, handed down by Justice Anwuli Chikere, noted that the political parties had a legal right which must be protected, since the electoral body did not oppose their application.

Read also: Obasanjo credits El-Rufai with success of privatization programme

The political parties are amongst the 74 INEC had recently deregistered.

More details coming…

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!