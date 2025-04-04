31-year-old woman docked for alleged N2.2m fraud in Ogun

Police on Friday arraigned a 31-year-old woman, Aminat Lawal, at the Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court for alleged N2.2 million visa fraud.

Lawal was arraigned on a two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretence and stealing.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp. Kehinde Fawunmi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with some others still at large in November 2024 in Abeokuta.

Fawunmi said the defendant collected the money from the complainant, Mr. Yusuf Fadipe, that he would help him secure a South African visa.



The prosecutor added that the defendant, instead, presented the complainant with fake travel documents as genuine and converted the money to her personal use.

The offences, according to Fawunmi, contravened Sections 390(9) and 419 of the Criminal Law of Ogun State, 2006.

The Magistrate, Mrs. O.O Odumosu-Akeba, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be licenced bondsmen registered with the Ogun State Judiciary.

She adjourned the case till April 24 for mention.

