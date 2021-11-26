31-yr-old man sentenced to death for kidnapping 4-yr-old boy in Akwa Ibom

A 31-year-old man, Ekerete Ukpong, was on Thursday, sentenced to death by an Akwa Ibom State High Court after he was found guilty of kidnapping a four-year-old boy.

While delivering judgement in the case, the presiding judge, Justice Augustine Odokwo of the Ikot Ekpene Division of the High Court, found Ukpong guilty of kidnapping, an offence punishable by death under Section 1 of the Akwa Ibom State Internal Security and Enforcement Law 2009.

The prosecution, according to Justice Odokwo, had proven its case beyond reasonable doubts that the convict had abducted the victim identified as Success Kalu, a native of Ohafia in Abia State, on September 25, 2015, at Ibiakpan Akananwan, Ikot Ekpene, who is yet to be found.

While announcing the guilty verdict on Ukpong, Justice Odokwo said:

“The convict is taking the punishment alone although records show that he acted in consent with others, who are now at large. I have given due consideration to the plea for mercy and forgiveness by the convict and his learned counsel.”

“The judgement should send a clear signal to all and sundry that the full weight of the law will descend on kidnappers.

“I have gone through Section 1 (2) of the Akwa Ibom State Internal Security and Enforcement Law 2009, the section that provides for punishment for the offence of kidnapping.

“That section provides for only one punishment. I will in this circumstance, follow the law and the law only. The sentence of this court against the convict is death,” Justice Odokwo added.

