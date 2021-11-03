32 top coaches benefit from NFF Coaches’ Instructors Course in Abuja

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed delight with the successful conclusion of the first-ever Coaches’ Instructors Course which took place in Abuja last week and had 32 top coaches in attendance.

NFF’s General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, himself a qualified coach and one of the instructors, said the objective of the course was to create a forum for Nigeria’s football teachers to share ideas and learn from one another in a conducive environment that made both theoretical and practical sessions easy to deal with.

“Personally, I am enamoured by the quality of resource persons and the quality of work that was shared round, at both practical and classroom sessions. Everyone played their part brilliantly and it was a hugely satisfying week in which participants learnt so much. As a Federation, the NFF has a sense of fulfilment that for the first time in history, we were able to conduct this course of train-the-trainers. It is our belief that it was worthwhile and we are convinced that Nigeria Football will be the better for it,” said Sanusi

Among the instructors were ivory tower titans, Dr Abiodun Salami (who is Director of Sports at the University of Ibadan) and Dr Festus Adegoju (also from the premier university). Mr Lawrence Ndaks is a lecturer at the National Institute of Sports and Mr Alphonsus Dike was one of the first coaches in Nigeria to acquire a university second degree. Both dazzled in the classroom sessions, alongside Adegoju, Salami and Dr Sanusi.

There were also coaches Ladan Bosso, Sam John Obuh, Justine Madugu, Christopher Danjuma, Fatai Amoo, Victor Nwakanma, Dokubo Daboere, Bala Nikyu, Austin Iyamu, Dipreye Teibowei, Evans Ogenyi, Caleb Esu, Adeoye Onigbinde, Henry Abiodun, Kehinde Anjorin, Tunde Oladeinde, Abdu Maikaba, Hakeem Busari, Stanley Eguma and Usman Haruna ‘Ilerika’. Former Nigeria internationals Edema Fuludu and Toyin Ayinla were also involved.

Facilitators were NFF Technical Director, Mr Austin Eguavoen, Deputy Director (Technical), Dr Robinson Okosun and former Nigeria internationals Siji Lagunju and Abdulrafiu Yusuf.

Among the topics treated in the classroom were: The Playing Systems – The Game and Tactica Strategies; Basic Tactics and Strategies; New Trends in Football; Periodization/Planning for the Season; Qualities and Responsibilities of Coaches in a Team in Modern Day Football; Development of Learning and Teaching Principles; Management Style; Match and Data Analysis of Top Level Football and; How to Create a Winning Team.

Practical topics included: Physiological Fitness Training; Team Tactics and Strategies in Attack; Set Play Strategies in Attack and; Individual Techniques of Ball Retention.

NFF’s 2nd Vice President/Chairman LMC, Mallam Shehu Dikko, who represented the NFF President, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick at the closing ceremony, reiterated that the present administration in the Football House is committed to improving the knowledge level of trainers and indeed other specialists in the nation’s football ecosystem to enable a much –improved football sector in the country.

“You may recall that on assumption of office, the Amaju Pinnick administration sponsored a number of selected referees, coaches and administrators to Europe on capacity-enhancing drive. Our belief is that teachers can only teach as much as they know. The fire of enthusiasm to make the trainers better is still burning in this administration.

“You will recall that the first CAF A coaching course held in this country was under this administration. There has been a lull for sometime now, no thanks to the global coronavirus pandemic and the option taken by CAF to make radical changes to the curriculum. Now that things are back to normal, we are keen to once more get the courses rolling. However, we appeal to you coaches to eschew perfidy among yourselves, support one another in every way that you can and make the development and improvement of Nigeria Football your top priority,” he said.

Certificates were awarded to participants of the one-week course that took place at the NFF/FIFA Goal Project inside the Package B of MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

