Latest Politics

324 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 68,627. More recoveries recorded

December 4, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Friday recorded 324 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 10 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,179 as at Friday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 68,627.

Meanwhile, 64,467 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

READ ALSO: 343 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 68,303. Deaths, recoveries updated

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (115), FCT (110), Kaduna (57), Taraba (9), Akwa Ibom (8), Plateau (6), Bauchi (4), Ekiti (4), Kano (4), Katsina (4), and Rivers (3).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 68,627.

“Discharged: 64,467 AND Deaths: 1,179.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */