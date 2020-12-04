324 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 68,627. More recoveries recorded

Nigeria on Friday recorded 324 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 10 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,179 as at Friday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 68,627.

Meanwhile, 64,467 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (115), FCT (110), Kaduna (57), Taraba (9), Akwa Ibom (8), Plateau (6), Bauchi (4), Ekiti (4), Kano (4), Katsina (4), and Rivers (3).

