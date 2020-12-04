Nigeria on Friday recorded 324 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 10 states of the federation and Abuja.
It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,179 as at Friday night.
Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 68,627.
Meanwhile, 64,467 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in the country.
READ ALSO: 343 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 68,303. Deaths, recoveries updated
The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (115), FCT (110), Kaduna (57), Taraba (9), Akwa Ibom (8), Plateau (6), Bauchi (4), Ekiti (4), Kano (4), Katsina (4), and Rivers (3).
“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 68,627.
“Discharged: 64,467 AND Deaths: 1,179.”
- 324 fresh COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 68,627. More recoveries recorded - December 4, 2020
- NSE: Oil & gas gains drive market rebound - December 4, 2020
- Police arrests four suspected killers of Bauchi lawmaker - December 4, 2020