324 Nigerians evacuated from U.S

A flight from the United States conveying 324 stranded Nigerians due to the coronavirus pandemic has departed for Abuja.

They are expected to arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Saturday afternoon.

The travellers were screened for COVID-19 symptoms and subjected to other monitoring requirements, including presentation of their coronavirus test results.

Meanwhile, the evacuees were given free safety kits, including masks and hand sanitizers.

As usual, the departure operation was coordinated by officials of the Nigerian consulate in New York on behalf of the Nigerian missions in the U.S.

The Consul General, Benaoyagha Okoyen, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that three persons were denied boarding for failing to declare their COVID-19 status.

Mr Okoyen said arrangement had been made to accommodate them in the next flight scheduled for July 28.

Some executive members of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Americas (NIDOA) led by their Treasurer, Kazeem Bello, were also on hand to lend their support.

