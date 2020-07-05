324 Nigerians to arrive from Cyprus, Turkey

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said on Sunday another batch of 324 stranded Nigerians were expected to arrive from Cyprus and Turkey later tonight.

The minister, who disclosed this on his twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama, said the returnees would arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, later tonight.

According to him, the returnees were being conveyed by Turkish Airlines and Air Peace from Cyprus and Ankara, respectively.

Onyeama said that the Turkish Airline conveying 238 returnees had departed Cyprus and would arrive in Abuja, while the Air Peace Airline with 86 passengers would land in Lagos and later proceed to Abuja for the rest of the passengers to disembark.

Onyeama wrote: “@TurkishAirlines conveying 238 Nigerian evacuees and an infant from Cyprus has departed for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“@flyairpeace conveying 86 Nigerians is also airborne from Ankara #Turkey to Lagos and Abuja.

“All evacuees will then self-isolate for the mandatory 14 days.”

