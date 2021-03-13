33 FRSC officials, one other arrested for alleged highway extortion | Ripples Nigeria

About 33 officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) have been arrested by a combined team of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), Department of State Services (DSS) and FRSC for alleged highway extortion.

The arrests, which also included a civilian, was jointly conducted under an operation codenamed “Operation Tranquility V” to rid the agency of bad eggs whose extortion of motorists on the nation’s highways have given the commission a bad image.

In a statement on Friday, ICPC’s spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, said the raids were carried out simultaneously in five locations nationwide.

She said: “Those arrested were five FRSC officials and a civilian at Onitsha Head Bridge and 11 FRSC officials on Awka – Onitsha Road, both in Anambra State; eight FRSC officials on Calabar – Bakassi Road, Cross River State; four FRSC officials at Hawan Kibo, Jos Road, Plateau State; and five FRSC officials on Oboloafor – Enugu Road, Enugu State. In all, 33 FRSC officials and one civilian were arrested in the raids.”

She said a total sum of about N45,875 was recovered from the suspects during the operation, an amount classified as proceeds of their extortion activities.

“While the suspects have been granted administrative bails and further investigation still on-going to ensure that those culpable are appropriately punished, it is noteworthy to note that the ICPC is determined to sustain the operation to rid Nigeria’s highways of officials who extort money from road-users,” the statement said.

