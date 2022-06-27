33,127 Nigerians killed by Boko Haram in 10 years —Report

The result of a new study conducted by a think-tank group in Nigeria, Nextier, has revealed that as many as 33,127 Nigerians have been killed by the Boko Haram terrorists group in the past 10 years.

In the comprehensive report released at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, the think-tank noted that after months of “profiling the entire security situation in the country, particularly on pastoral banditry, vandalism among other forms of terrorism, observed that for over two decades, violent insecurity surged in scale and sophistication, posing an unprecedented threat to valued assets, including lives, investments, and the state’s territorial integrity, leading to the death of 33,127 Nigerians including security operatives.”

The report further revealed that statistical mapping based on armed conflict location, event data and Nextier violent conflict database reveals that between January 1997 and March 2020, 2,203 incidents of hostility between and among ethnic-based militia groups resulted in 16,328 fatalities.

“This report also gleaned that for the same period, 1,473 incidents of pastoral banditry killed no fewer than 9,971 persons (55 per cent from 2015),” it stated.

“Between 2009 and March 2020, Boko Haram and its different factions were involved in 3,283 incidents of armed conflicts, claiming 33,127 lives in Nigeria. Between January 2021 and April 2022, 6,961 murder cases were recorded in the country (6,895 in 2021 alone).

“Also worthy of note was that civilians, state security personnel continued to pay the supreme price.

“For example, between January and April 2022, 158 security officers were killed. Efforts by scholars and policymakers to explain and mitigate violent insecurity have been wide-ranging, although with little success.

“Some driving factors such as Nigeria’s youth bulge, arms proliferation, high unemployment level, mass poverty rate, the politicisation of security agencies, poor funding of security agencies, and poor use of Information, Communication, and Technology in policing crime and violence, were identified as major causes.

“While these explanations are compelling, little attention has been given to Nigeria’s need to strengthen community policing as a mitigation strategy,” the report added.

