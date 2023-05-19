34-yr-old man remanded in prison custody for defiling daughter’s friend

A 34-year-old man, Wisdom Emmanuel has been remanded in prison custody by a Yaba Magistrates Court for allegedly defiling his daughter’s friend in his Bariga, Lagos office.

Emmanuel was remanded by Magistrate Patrick Nwaka on two counts of sexual violation brought against him by the Lagos State Police Command.

He was said to have committed the offence in his office on April 30, 2023, around 10am at No. 46, Kusa Street, Fadeyi Lagos State.

Thomas Nurudeen, the police prosecutor, had told the court that the defendant lured the girl to his office and sexually violated her.

Read also: Police arrests 3 secondary school students for alleged defilement of colleague in Ondo

Nurudeen further told the court that the accused went to the parents of the girl, and took permission to allow the girl to take him to where his daughter works, but instead took her to his office where he forced her to take off her clothes and raped her.

The prosecutor told the court that the offence committed is punishable under Sections 141 and 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

“That you, Wisdom Emmanuel, on April 30, 2023, around 10am at No. 46, Kusa Street, Bariga, Lagos state, in the Yaba Magisterial District did abduct one 13-year-old girl, (name withheld) under the custody of her parents and took her to your place of work located at Fadeyi area, with the intent to have unlawful carnal knowledge of her, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 141 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015″, the charge read.

Nurudeen prayed the court to remand the defendant for 30 days pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Magistrate Nwaka, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he be remanded, while he adjourned the case till June 19, 2023.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now