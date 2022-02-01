The Power of Davido Feature and Some Artists that Benefited

His 2019 track “Sweet In The Middle” featured Wurld, Naira Marley and Zlatan Ibile could attest his large capacity to showcase creators and bring them to wider music spaces and listeners from West Africa.

Davido, amongst contemporaries, has kept his music passion alive through strategic means which also synergizes with his lifestyle and musicality. He has recorded a good number of records from creating traditional singles, collaboration, and including a range of creations involving a bunch of star-studded creators.

Sustaining such brilliance and strong capacity with the help of his 30BG (Team) which consists of Asa Asika, his most valued manager, alongside a host of creators he incubates, has largely contributed to his career growth and lifespan which has continued to blossom.

Last year, the British-Nigerian David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, celebrated his ten-year relevance in the most competitive Nigerian music landscape.

In 2014, the Tanzanian sweetheart Diamond P latnumz had a massive hit-run drawn from a remix featuring OBO for his “Number One” at the time.

The record earned him numerous attention beyond his countryside, and currently, he has become a renowned creator who has couched a good number of hits in his record catalog.

Obviously, he benefitted hugely from the power of a Davidofeature at the time and according to Davido, “I didn’t know Diamond Platnumz before we collaborated.”

The Tanzanian most beloved star has gone on chronicle an epic journey, pegging more significance to his Tanzanian culture through the music even as it is what West Africans often relate with recently. After his huge break in the African music market which was tapped from a Davido feature.

Teni’s career is also worthy to call a special testimony due to her debut Davido’s feature last year, and in between, she coursed on to release her first studio album “Wondaland” which also walked the same trail last year. Reasonably, she tapped from the power of a Davido feature.

Currently, the life of the South African creator Focalistic, has evidently turned out amazing after he was enriched by a Davido feature on making a monster hit remix of his previous year’s record “Ke Star”.

The track has raked a huge number of streams and has accompanied Focalistic to big arenas where he performed with Davido, the powerhouse. It was momentary, even as Davido tried replicating the same success with his last year “Champion Sound” featuring Focalistic, although it failed to take a peak at the same height “Ke Star” remix took.

However, in the early formation of Runtown’s music career around 2014, a Davido feature also turned his story around – “Gallardo” was the record that catapulted him to ambiance even as he was enriched to create his most valuable moment at the time as a signee with Eric Many before the breakout.

In 2011, Davido’s contribution on “Carolina” by Sinzuformerly known as Sauce Kid, was worth it as well as his culmination on Kizz Daniel’s 2018 “One Ticket”, alongside his protege Mayorkun’s “Bobo” the same year was cherished. Bobo was amongst the pop staples off the Mayor’s debut album “The Mayor Of The Lagos.”

And in 2017 also, Davido’s effort on Larry Gaaga’s “Doe” soundtrack ed beautiful moments for listeners to keep up with at the time. However, if you could trace back to one of Lil Kesh’s best moments in his career run, it was in 2014 with “Shoki” remix featuring Davido and his label boss Olamide, at the time time.

Unarguably, Lil Kesh’s Shoki brought revel ers closer and can currently ripple the effect in the club it brought on pop culture with the dance as at then. Davido’s effort was practical enough as it supported the record to gain some level of appreciation and relevance to date.

Finally, off the Nigerian practiced Jurist-rapper Falz’s sophomore studio album 27, the conception of his “Bahd, Baddo, Baddest” track which featured Olamide and Davido at the time, also became a fan favorite as a certain level of attribution to the success of the record can be given freely to the power of a Davido’s feature, however, there’s more.