341 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 155,417. Deaths, recoveries updated | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 341 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,905 as of Saturday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 155,417.

However, Nigeria has recorded 133,256 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

READ ALSO: Nigeria marks one year of COVID-19, NCDC advocates adherence to protocols

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (96), Rivers (41), Kaduna (33), Edo (21), Osun (20), Akwa Ibom (17), FCT (17), Ondo (15), Gombe (11), Kano (11), and Imo (10).

Others are – Ekiti (9), Kebbi (9), Kwara (8), Oyo (8), Borno (6), Enugu (3), Plateau (3), Delta (1), Niger (1), and Ogun (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 155,417.

“Discharged: 133,256 AND Deaths: 1,905.”

Join the conversation

Opinions