3,440 Nigerian students convicted for fraud in 2022: —EFCC chairman

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed that so far it has secured convictions of 3,440 Nigerian students for financial and cyber crimes across the country from January to November 2022.

The EFCC chairman Abdulrashid Bawa made this known while speaking at the opening of a workshop on Financial Crimes Reporting on Thursday.

READ ALSO:Police arrest fake EFCC officials for alleged extortion in Delta

Mr Bawa noted that the commission would work to enforce the Electoral Act as the 2023 general elections approach.

“In terms of prosecution of cases in court, I am glad to inform you that, between January and November 25 this year, EFCC recorded 3,440 convictions. The potentials for improvement are good as more ongoing cases are concluded in the remaining four weeks of the year,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now