346 killed, 18,751 displaced in Plateau in three months —Rights Group

At least 346 have been killed while over 18,751 have been displaced in Plateau State in the last three months, according to the Gideon and Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, a human rights organisation based in the state.

According to the Foundation, the killings were as a result of attacks in eight local government areas which became intensive from April.

In a report released on Thursday and made available to Ripples Nigeria, the Foundation said that out of the number killed, over “200 were victims of sustained violent attacks in Mangu LGA alone as of Saturday, July 8, 2023.”

The report which was issued by the founder and Executive Director of the Foundation, Gideon Para-Mallam, noted that in the killings which took place in Mangu between April 17 to July 10, about 18,751 were displaced and are now in 14 IDP camps across the state.

The statement gave a breakdown of those killed to include 17 people in Bokkos, 234 in Mangu, Barkin Ladi 39, Riyom 36, Jos North 5, Jos North 9, Mikang 5 and Bassa 1.

“Right now, 14 IDP camps are hosted by the Church of Christ in the Nation’s Local Church Councils; a breakdown of the IDPs shows that 2,081 widows and 6,066 Orphans between the ages of 0-5 years old are affected,” the statement said.

“What is happening in Plateau State has an impact on Nigeria. What’s more, what is happening in Nigeria has global consequences in the medium and long run. The current harvest of deaths in Mangu LGA must be treated with the utmost urgency it deserved.

“It is time to act and stop localizing Plateau’s killings fields. The time to put an end to violence in Plateau State and Nigeria is now,” the Foundation statement reads.

“Take it or leave it, a foundation for full-blown nationwide terrorism is being laid. No country should localise and allow acts of terror on its citizens. Whatever the motivation behind these attacks on the Plateau, the fact remains – people are being killed in their hundreds.

“The burden of these killings should not rest only on the shoulders of the new Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Muftwang. The burden should not also rest only on the shoulders of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“In fact, the burden rests on the shoulders of all Nigerians. The MDAs have a role to play in the search for peace and so also Miyetti Allah in seeking an end to the killings and finding ways to save lives and property.

“There is wisdom in collective action devoid of finger-pointing or political calculations. The lives of all the citizens of Mangu LGA residents matter.”

