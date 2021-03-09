346 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 159,252. Deaths, recoveries updated | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 346 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,988 as of Tuesday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 159,252.

However, Nigeria has recorded 139,056 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (86), Bauchi (64), Kaduna (26), Kwara (26), FCT (24), Rivers (23), Plateau (22), Ogun (16), Ebonyi (14), and Bayelsa (12).

Others are – Cross River (10), Edo (8), Akwa Ibom (5), Ekiti (3), Gombe (2), Kano (2), Osun (2), and Delta (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 159,252.

“Discharged: 139,056 AND Deaths: 1,988.”

