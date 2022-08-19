35 aid workers killed in Nigeria since 2016 – UN

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Friday at least 35 aid workers have been killed in Nigeria’s North-East since 2016.

The UN agency disclosed this in a statement to commemorate this year’s World Humanitarian Day.

It expressed happiness that the challenges have not deterred humanitarian workers from providing support for people in dire need of such in the region ravaged by more than a decade-old insurgency.

The statement read: “Today on the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, the humanitarian community in North-East Nigeria honors all aid workers stepping up to respond each day to the crisis in the region by providing life-saving assistance to millions of women, children and men.

“World Humanitarian Day also advocates for the safety and security of aid workers, who often work in volatile and unpredictable environments. Since 2016, 35 aid workers have been killed in North-East Nigeria, according to the Aid Worker Security Database (AWSD). 22 have been wounded and 28 kidnapped. So far in 2022, six aid workers have been kidnapped and one has been killed in the region (AWSD).

“The humanitarian crisis has continued unabated in North-East Nigeria, with 8.4 million people in need of humanitarian assistance this year, according to the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview. The deteriorating food security and nutrition situation is one of the most concerning areas of this crisis.”

