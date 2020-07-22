35-yr-old bags life imprisonment for defiling two-yr-old girl

A 35-year-old man, Adekunle Olalere has been sentenced to life imprisonment by an Ogun State High Court sitting in Abeokuta for defiling a two-year-old girl.

He was convicted on a one count charge of having sexual intercourse with the victim on Tuesday.

Olalere, who resides at No. 18 Bashorun Street, off Unity Road, Olowotedo, Mowe, had pleaded not guilty to the charge when he was arraigned.

In his judgment, Justice Abiodun Akinyemi said evidence presented before the court by the prosecution was tenable and found the convict guilty as charged.

“Based on the evidence, I find and hold that the convict had sexual intercourse with the child and is guilty as charged,” the judge said, sentencing him to life imprisonment.

Read also: Nigerian govt may commute death sentence to life imprisonment for some inmates

The state prosecutor, Mrs Oluwayemisi Aruleba, an Assistant Chief State Counsel, had told the court during trial that the convict committed the offence on March 22, 2017, at No. 18 Bashorun Street, off Unity Road, Olowotedo area of Mowe.

She also informed the court that the convict forcefully had sexual intercourse with the two-year-old girl, adding that the victim’s mother was living with the convict and helping his wife to sell foodstuffs and other items.

The prosecutor said: “The victim’s mother met her two-year-old daughter crying and noticed that she was not walking properly; she checked her daughter’s private parts and noticed that they were swollen.

“She took the child to the hospital, where it was confirmed that there was presence of sperm cells in her private parts and also revealed that the child had been sexually abused by the convict.”

Aruleba further said that the offence contravened Section 32 of the Child Right Law of Ogun State, 2006.

Join the conversation

Opinions